Dog lives out last day with his favorite things

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
VERIFY: Is Maine's 2nd District more Republican than…Apr 14, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
-
Putting an end to bullying, one brush stroke at a timeApr 14, 2017, 3:49 p.m.
-
Seasonal worker shortage takes toll on Bar Harbor businessesApr 14, 2017, 7:18 p.m.