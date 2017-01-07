DOT: Driver involved in crash that killed a 5y/o boy, had 20 plus safety violations

Photos of Wyatt Frost and Earl Gray.

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A commercial truck driver involved in a car crash that killed a 5-year-old boy and his volunteer driver had a history of breaking the rules of the road.

John Kamau was driving the box truck that crashed into the back of a car on the Maine Turnpike. Five-year-old Wyatt frost and his volunteer driver, Earl Gray, were killed. About a month later, the department of transportation sent a notice to Kamau, laying out a list of all the laws he had allegedly broken to get behind the wheel.

The official documents say Kamau had diabetes and was therefore not allowed to drive across state lines. But to get around the rules, Kamau allegedly went to another doctor, lied about having diabetes, and falsely obtained medical approval.

The DOT also says Kamau had more than 20 safety violations.

Wyatt Frost's father says he hopes Kamau is punished

Wyatt's mother says they are working on creating a foundation in Wyatt's name. They hope to raise money to help non-typical children in the classroom.

