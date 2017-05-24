Downeast Business Owners worry about losing prison labor

Downeast Businesses fear loss of prison labor

MACHIASPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Several Business owners in Downeast Maine are hoping the Legislature will do something to stop the governor from closing the Downeast Correctional Facility, which he plans to do by June 10th.

At the Lobster Trap in Machiasport, they use as many as 50 prison laborers annually to help weigh, sort, and ship live lobster.

“We really use the facility and their workforce especially being as close as it is. It's a very reliable resource,” explained Dickie Huntley, the operations manager at the Lobster Trap’s Machiasport facility.

The Lobster Trap is now heading into its busy season, and the company’s managers fear they may lose their help if the Downeast Correctional Facility closes and the state transfers inmates away. They feel betrayed by the LePage administration.

“It's disheartening actually because here we are investing time and money into Washington County to provide jobs, to do business, and the state doesn't seem to be supporting or backing us up,” said Tom Platt, the vice president of operations and managing partner for Lobster Trap. He says the company employs between 150-200 employees in three facilities across the region.

Maine Wild Blueberry Company also uses prison labor in its processing plant. In August, during the harvest, the company doubles its workforce from 50 to 100. The prison has provided that seasonal uptick in employment.

“We try to find local labor first, but there’s not always enough when we need it during harvest time,” explained Dave Bell, the General Manager.

And the prison doesn't just provide businesses with labor but also work opportunities. Jeff Huntley, owns J.L. Huntley Inc., a heating, plumbing, and excavation business. He's doing a job installing boilers in one of the prison buildings right now. He thinks closing the prison is a big mistake.

“The state promised us when they put the prison here that they would provide jobs. I guess we should've asked how long,” he said.

46 Employees at Downeast Correctional Facility were notified by the state officials last Friday that they will close the Machiasport prison on June 10. The governor has indicated that closing the facility will trim about $5 million dollars from the state budget. He says the state plans to transfer inmates to other facilities. Under LePage’s direction, the Department of Corrections is also starting to commute the sentences of low-risk offenders to free up more beds in the prison system. The governor is still facing pushback from the Legislature on his plan. Late Wednesday afternoon the Maine Senate approved a joint order to preserve funding for the Downeast Correctional Facility for the next two years. The joint order is expected to be taken up by the House on later this week.

