Downeast community gears up for storm, resources available

Samantha York, WLBZ 7:10 PM. EST January 03, 2018

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The downeast community could get hit the hardest during Thursday's storm -- many people in the community are gearing up for it.

Downeast Community Partners is there to help those who may need a little extra assistance during times like this and the colder months. The organization helps over 4,000 Mainers every winter. 

To see if you qualify for assistance, click here.

© 2018 WLBZ-TV


