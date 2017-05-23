Downeast Correctional Facility to close in June

MACHIASPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Plans may be moving quickly to close down the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport and empty the facility of its inmates. Union officials representing prison workers tell NEWS CENTER the state has brought in a team to start the process of moving inmates out. Union officials also claim that the state had a team in the Windham facility Tuesday looking to release inmates there to make way for the transfer of inmates from Downeast....

The Department of Corrections would not confirm that any of this was specifically happening but just the Governor’s Office did send out a press release late Tuesday afternoon indicating they were starting a plan to commute sentences of low-risk offenders.

"These conditional commutations are part of a system-wide approach to a fiscally responsible corrections department that is committed to transitioning low-risk offenders into jobs and self-sufficiency," Governor LePage said, according to the press release.

But not everyone shares the governor's sentiments. Republican Senator Joyce Maker, who's district includes Machiasport where the Downeast Correctional Facility is located, is highly critical of the Governor's approach.

"There are so many questions yet to be answered about prisoners being released early by Governor LePage," said Senator Maker, according to a press release from the Senate Republican office. "The legislature has been left completely in the dark as far as what's going on, leaving us to rely on information from outside sources.

Some workers at Downeast Correction facility and their families are also upset about the lack of information.

"it’s insulting, he heard it through the media that he lost his job, he's hurt and so are the others," exclaimed Sally Dulisse.

Dulisse is the wife to Dennis Dulisse, who's worked at Downeast Correctional Facility for nearly 20 years. But He's five years shy of getting full pension benefits.

The Department of Corrections plans to close the Downeast Correctional Facility by June 10th and move out 100 inmates.

The governor has wanted to close the facility claiming it would save the state about 5 million dollars but the legislature rejected the plan.

Meanwhile, the 46 workers at the facility and their families are worried about their futures and even whether they'd get severance pay. Dulisse says they're worried about losing health insurance too.

"There's officers there with sick children. I'm a cancer survivor. I need my coverage and there some that will lose their homes you know. if they have a severance package at least they could make payments on their homes or have some health insurance," said Dulisse.

State officials have also not said what kind of options will be made available to the employees.

