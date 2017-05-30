Governor says he still plans to close Machiasport prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage says he will close the state’s minimum security prison in Washington County. In a radio interview on WVOM Tuesday morning, the Governor said the prison is too expensive to run and it's in bad condition, so it will be shut down.

He said the prime reason is cost. The Governor told the radio interviewers that it costs $48,000 per year to house an inmate at the Downeast Correctional Facility, but costs $44,100 at a (Maine State Prison) maximum security prison. “That’s the reason,” said LePage. He added that the facility is in poor shape and “not fit to live in.”

The Governor did not give a timetable for the closing. He said layoff notices for the 46 workers there have been extended for sixty days to give more time to study the situation. Last week Republican leaders in the Legislature said the Governor was planning to extend funding for the prison until next February and that layoff notices would be withdrawn.

"We give them so many chances before they are in jail and once they’re in jail they’re pretty bad people. We thought we would get a couple hundred people but I wouldn’t take the risk of some of the people that came to me." - Gov. LePage

Leaders of the union for DCF workers have said there are not enough available beds in the statewide system to transfer those 100 inmates elsewhere.

The Governor also defended the decision to commute the sentences of 17 inmates in the state’s correctional system and said he did it to help get more people into the workforce. He said they are all non-violent offenders and are required to get jobs as a condition of their release. He indicated more commutations are likely.

When asked by NEWS CENTER why so few sentences were shortened:

"We're the least incarcerated state in America. That led me to believe it might be easy -- but it was just the opposite."

Gov. LePage was also critical of the Washington County Legislative delegation, which has led opposition to his plan to close the DCF. He said the state had been “bending over backwards” to get more opportunities for work in Washington County by putting money into the University of Maine at Machias and helping with the expansion of the paper mill at Baileyville.

“They said they would work with us and now you see what that means,” the Governor said.

