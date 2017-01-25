Close Maine program helps mothers with addiction for another chance Maine program helps mothers with addiction for another chance. WLBZ 5:29 PM. EST January 25, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Body found in Bucksport identified as Bangor man… Jan 25, 2017, 2:43 p.m. Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80 Jan 25, 2017, 2:54 p.m. Unbridled heroism describes dad's last moments… Jan 25, 2017, 9:20 a.m.