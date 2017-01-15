ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast celebration will be taking place later Monday morning at UMaine. The event is co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor NAACP and the UMaine Division of Student Life.

It will be taking place inside the Wells Conference Center on campus. For more information check out the University of Maine's website by clicking here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2016 WCSH