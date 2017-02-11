Drinking to support local businesses

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Saturday was the third annual Bangor on Tap Craft Beer Festival. People came from as far away as Connecticut and New Jersey—just to get their hands on some of Maine's local brews. The event which took place at the Cross insurance center, shows us how the hops are giving the economy a boost.

Over 110 types of beer and more than 55 breweries…

Finally, the big day is here.



“It's a great time here, we're having a really great time,” said Brittany Seman.



“Great flavors and amazing selection,” said Robert Kearns.



The annual Bangor on tap Craft Beer Festival is an event that allows customers to sample some of Maine's finest beers…



“They got hot peppers in it, garlic in it, ginger in the beer… it's like wow,” said Robert Kearns. “I had a hot pepper beer over there… thought it was going to burn my lips off but I liked it.”

The best part?



“Getting out and seeing people that I've known that have opened up their own breweries… just the local people, it's great,” said Matt Snowman.



And the local breweries are just as excited to be there.



“We always fancied doing something different… this is it,” said Gary Cresswell.



This is the first year he and his wife set up a table. They are the owners of the Airline Brewing Company and said this is the beginning of a new tradition.



“It's a great venue to sort of reach out, talk to people. Meet a lot of people that's been in the business,” he said.



It's also a great way to help your community, he said.



“Support the craft beer movement. We've got a lot of good beer breweries around and a lot of people representing today,” said Crosswell. “Go out there, try some different places and good quality people putting a lot of effort in a good product.”



So far, he says, the plan is working just fine.



“Nobody's turned down a beer yet,” he said.



And customers are eager to drink up for a good cause.



“I want to get more experience with them, try them, and see if I can buy their beer outside of here too,” said Seman.

The second session concludes at 9 pm and designated driver tickets are also available at the door.

