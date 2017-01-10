Driver accused of causing deadly crash in Casco facing criminal charges

Joshua McNally (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Investigators say the man accused of causing a deadly crash, that claimed the life of a popular teacher, should not have been behind the wheel.

Joshua McNally is facing some serious charges. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and causing a death while having a suspended or revoked license. McNally was behind the wheel of a Native Maine Produce truck when it crashed into a car being driven by Adam Perron.

“One of the hardest parts is, it’s something that could have been prevented, he shouldn’t have been driving”, said Perron's widow Beth.

Adam Perron was a well-known and well-liked science teacher at Lakes Region Middle School. His loss left a big hole in the community, as dozens of people turned out to pay their respects at his memorial service last April. Many of those same people packed the courthouse to show support for his widow.

“We have a lot of friends and family, a wonderful support system," Beth Perron said. "He was just one of those people who attracted people, a great guy."

Perron says her husband was the love of her life. They had been together since they were 15 and recently had a little girl, who is now 2 years old.

Nothing can bring him back, but his family and friends want his memory to live on through the thing he was most passionate about: teaching. They set up the Adam Perron scholarship for educators.

“Adam was a talented and dedicated teacher. I think it's important for our kids to have that," Beth Perron said. "Unfortunately, he’s not with us anymore, so we’re encouraging others to take that career path."

Bail was set for Joshua McNally at $10,000.

