Driver dies after hitting black ice, other vehicle

OAKLAND, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say a Sidney woman died after her car hit black ice, crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.



Oakland police Officer Todd Burbank told The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2hfMULC ) on Saturday that Emily Andrews had been driving too fast around the corner Friday before she hit the black ice and ended up in the path of an oncoming vehicle.



Burbank says the 31-year-old had to be removed from the vehicle by the Jaws of Life. She was hospitalized in Waterville and later died of internal injuries.



The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Burbank says he refused treatment at the scene.



12/26/2016

