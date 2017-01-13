Driver trapped for hour in overturned truck

CORNISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A very uncomfortable hour was spent by the driver of an overturned truck in Cornish.
The York County Sheriff's office said 56-year-old Dwight Barron of Porter hit a patch of black ice as he drove to work along Maple Street at about 6 a.m. The truck tipped onto its side, leaving Barron trapped but unhurt.
Responders from Cornish Fire and Rescue used the Jaws of Life to release Barron. For the hour it took to pull him free, the road remained closed.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs