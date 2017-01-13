Driver trapped for hour in overturned truck

Emergency crews worked for an hour to rescue Dwight Barron from his overturned truck (Photo: Custom)

CORNISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A very uncomfortable hour was spent by the driver of an overturned truck in Cornish.

The York County Sheriff's office said 56-year-old Dwight Barron of Porter hit a patch of black ice as he drove to work along Maple Street at about 6 a.m. The truck tipped onto its side, leaving Barron trapped but unhurt.

Responders from Cornish Fire and Rescue used the Jaws of Life to release Barron. For the hour it took to pull him free, the road remained closed.

Copyright 2016 WCSH