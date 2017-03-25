Drug Bust in Vassalboro.

(Photo: Kennebec County S.O.)

Vassalboro, Maine (NEWS CENTER) A drug bust Friday in Vassalboro leaves two people behind bars and one with a summons to appear in court.

Police say they were investigating a home on Bog Road where two people -- Joshua Vogel and Linda Moore were arrested.

A third suspect, Patrick Linteri has been summonsed for a variety of drug charges.

All three suspects are from Vassalboro. Vogel also is also charged with selling drugs within one thousand feet of a school.

Both Vogel and Moore are being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

