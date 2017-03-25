Drug Bust in Vassalboro.

Vassalboro, Maine (NEWS CENTER) A drug bust Friday in Vassalboro leaves two people behind bars and one with a summons to appear in court.
Police say they were investigating a home on Bog Road where two people -- Joshua Vogel and Linda Moore were arrested.
A third suspect, Patrick Linteri has been summonsed for a variety of drug charges.
All three suspects are from Vassalboro. Vogel also is also charged with selling drugs within one thousand feet of a school.
Both Vogel and Moore are being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs