Dual slalom creates duels at Sunday River

After a long hiatus, The World Pro Ski Tour returns to Maine.

Newry, ME. (NEWS CENTER) -- The World Pro Ski Tour made its modern debut with a competition at Sunday River.

It was a prototype for a modern tour similar to the one existed up until 2000.

Thirty two skiers qualified for the dual slalom format. They went head to head with the winner advancing. David Chodoundsky of the U. S. Ski Team took home the first place check worthy $10,000.

""This even was just what we needed to continue our growth," said Ed Rogers, President of the World Pro Ski Tour..

The event was presented as a delayed broadcast by the CBS Sports Network.

Organizers say this prototype event was successful and that they can present a full six to eight event tour next season.

Copyright 2017 WCSH