Durham man faces disturbing animal abuse allegations

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A Durham man faces alarming animal abuse allegations in his first court appearance on Thursday.

*WARNING* - The content of the alleged crimes is disturbing.

Thomas Wentworth, 54, is accused of having sex with his dog and then killing it.

That's not all, though - Wentworth is also facing charges for violating probation, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, misdemeanor animal cruelty and federal animal cruelty.

He was arrested February 16.

His first court appearance will be Thursday, April 27, at 8:30 AM in Auburn Superior Court.

Wentworth could be subject to a minimum $1,000 fine, up to five years in prison, and psychological counseling, according to Maine law.

