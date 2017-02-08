Fire at Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bar Harbor (Photo: WCSH)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Several fire departments were called to an early morning fire at Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bar Harbor Wednesday. The smell of smoke is what alerted someone to the fire according to Captain John Sanders with the Bar Harbor Fire Department. Sanders says they were able to get the fire out pretty quickly but a fire marshall was called to help determine the exact cause. No one was injured during the incident. Southwest Harbor, Trenton, Mt. Desert and Tremont fire departments helped the Bar Harbor Fire Department control the fire.





Copyright 2017 WLBZ