East Coast Snocross races into Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- East Coast Snocross roared into the Queen city this weekend. Riders from around the Northeast and even from as far as Wisconsin, took part in snowmobile racing.

The event called, Dysart's High Flying snowmobile competition, took place at Bass Park in Bangor.

The third annual event is hosted by Eastern Maine Community College Foundation which raises money for student scholarships.

This weekend was the first event of the season for these racers.

“This snow, this track was built, by Lane construction starting on Tuesday when we got all that rain and everyone thought we'd have to cancel the race, so we really came together as a community to make this happen today” said Jennifer Khavari, Director of Advancement for EMCC.

Last year EMCC Foundation gave out $66,000 in scholarships to students.

