East Millincokett woman's plan to enact 'Death with Dignity' lives on

EAST MILLINOCKET (NEWS CENTER) – Rebecca VanWormer died last Thursday after enduring a long battle with cancer that eventually spread throughout her body.

You may remember VanWormer from when NEWS CENTER shared the story about her Christmas wish for the Katahdin region.

“I have a plan,” she told us back in December.

That plan was to allow those suffering in Maine to be able to legally end their own life with the help of a doctor.

"It's probably not going to help me, but I'm kind of hoping it helps other people,” VanWormer said.

She became a strong advocate for Death With Dignity or the choice to end one's life.

VanWormer said it was not just for the one suffering, but for their loved ones as well, including her husband Ken.

"I just hope that other people don't have to go through this like she did,” Ken VanWormer said. "We want to help get the law passed.”

He is now trying to carry out her plan in and prevent others from experiencing the prolonged suffering she endured.

In 2015 a bill, LD 1270 "An Act Regarding Patient-Directed Care at the End of Life" would have made it legal for doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of drugs to be self-administered if it passed.

The Maine Medical Association opposed that bill.

"I think most of us didn't expect it to have something like that added to it particularly where it runs counter to one's nature as a healer,” Dr. Charles Pattavina, President of the Maine Medical Association said.

Pattavina said the association still opposes such legislation, strictly for ethical reasons.

"We want to keep people in this situation comfortable, but we think there's a point beyond which we shouldn't go,” Pattavina said.

For Rebecca's husband, who was there in the final moments of his wife’s life, he would not wish such suffering on anyone.

"To see somebody like her so full of life. It's just I shouldn't have to go through that,” Ken VanWormer said.

I also spoke with several friends and advocates who are hoping to push Becky's plan forward.

Legislation (LD, sponsored by State Representative Brian Hubbell, appears to be in the review stages, but has yet to be proposed.

