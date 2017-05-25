Eight local bands prepare for annual Memorial Weekend music festival

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The 4th Annual Penobscot Music Festival will take place this holiday weekend. The festival features 8 Local Maine-based bands that will be performing from 2 to 10pm Sunday, May 28th. The festival has moved across the river this year to the Annah Shrine Temple on Broadway. Organizers say their mission is not only have a full day of fun and entertainment, but also raise money for a good cause. They say donations will be gratefully accepted and the money will go to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Food and a cash bar will be available on location.
Band lineup for Sunday.
2-2:50 Tune Squad
3-3:50 The Allison Ames Band
4-4:50 Live Wire
5-5:50 Right Out Straight
6-6:50 Shy Boy
7-7:50 Midnight Rose
8-8:50 Overdrive
9-9:50 Dakota
