Eight local bands prepare for annual Memorial Weekend music festival

Penobscot Music Festival

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The 4th Annual Penobscot Music Festival will take place this holiday weekend. The festival features 8 Local Maine-based bands that will be performing from 2 to 10pm Sunday, May 28th. The festival has moved across the river this year to the Annah Shrine Temple on Broadway. Organizers say their mission is not only have a full day of fun and entertainment, but also raise money for a good cause. They say donations will be gratefully accepted and the money will go to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Food and a cash bar will be available on location.

Band lineup for Sunday.

2-2:50 Tune Squad

3-3:50 The Allison Ames Band

4-4:50 Live Wire

5-5:50 Right Out Straight

6-6:50 Shy Boy

7-7:50 Midnight Rose

8-8:50 Overdrive

9-9:50 Dakota

Festival Poster

