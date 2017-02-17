El Faro: Here's what happened during the final investigative hearings

— WEEK 1 —
- Fatigue seemed to be an issue among crew members, especially Danielle Randolph
- Stability report showed the El Faro operated with minimal stability margins, leaving it little flexibility
- Ship was vulnerable to progressive flooding through cargo hold ventilation openings
- It was unable to handle multiple sources of flooding
El Faro hearings: crew cooperation & fatigue
- Coast guard didn’t send out weather bulletins leading up to Hurricane Joaquin
- Glen Jackson says his brother Jack was the only El Faro body discovered – found in survival suit, never recovered
'My brother was the one in the survival suit'
- A look at problems with similar ships (El Yunque)
- Inspectors missed several problems with it
- Former chief engineer from Brunswick, Maine, gives insight into VDR
El Faro investigation: the final moments
- ABS chief engineer stands by all approvals for El Faro
- Says company made sure ships met federal regulations
- Did not make the rules, just made sure ships complied
El Faro: Day 4
- Families line up behind pictures of loved ones lost
- Ship’s log showed a third mate received only 4 hours of sleep
- Questions about whether it was difficult to wake captain
El Faro hearings: A day for the families
— WEEK 2 —
- Last person to talk with Capt. Davidson did not realize how was serious situation was because Davidson was extremely calm and professional
- TOTE safety official does not offer opinion on what went wrong
El Faro hearings discuss propulsion loss.
- Former crew member questions why company didn’t help the ship from shore
- Company would call about saving fuel, but not saving 33 people headed into hurricane
- TOTE, El Faro’s owner, strongly disagrees with his testimony
Experienced sailors describe conditions on El Faro.
- NOAA Search and Rescue Satellites detect El Faro distress beacon, but can’t locate the ship
- Satellite system is now linked together, would be able to locate it today
El Faro hearing focuses on satellite delays
- Widow brings husband’s helmet to hearing. It’s the only personal item from crew found
- TOTE’s former crewing manager says she had concerns with Capt. Davidson but didn’t get into specifics
- Says crew members were frustrated with the captain but never filed formal complaints
El Faro hearings: Day 9
- Families rope off first three rows, tie black ribbons to 33 chairs in honor of those lost at sea
- Hearing wraps up
El Faro families experience pain, healing
