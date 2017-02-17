El Faro: Here's what happened during the final investigative hearings

Share This Story

— WEEK 1 —

MONDAY, FEB. 6

- Fatigue seemed to be an issue among crew members, especially Danielle Randolph

- Stability report showed the El Faro operated with minimal stability margins, leaving it little flexibility

- Ship was vulnerable to progressive flooding through cargo hold ventilation openings

- It was unable to handle multiple sources of flooding

El Faro hearings: crew cooperation & fatigue

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

- Coast guard didn’t send out weather bulletins leading up to Hurricane Joaquin

- Glen Jackson says his brother Jack was the only El Faro body discovered – found in survival suit, never recovered

'My brother was the one in the survival suit'

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

- A look at problems with similar ships (El Yunque)

- Inspectors missed several problems with it

- Former chief engineer from Brunswick, Maine, gives insight into VDR

El Faro investigation: the final moments

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

- ABS chief engineer stands by all approvals for El Faro

- Says company made sure ships met federal regulations

- Did not make the rules, just made sure ships complied

El Faro: Day 4

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

- Families line up behind pictures of loved ones lost

- Ship’s log showed a third mate received only 4 hours of sleep

- Questions about whether it was difficult to wake captain

El Faro hearings: A day for the families

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY

— WEEK 2 —

MONDAY, FEB. 13

- Last person to talk with Capt. Davidson did not realize how was serious situation was because Davidson was extremely calm and professional

- TOTE safety official does not offer opinion on what went wrong

El Faro hearings discuss propulsion loss.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

- Former crew member questions why company didn’t help the ship from shore

- Company would call about saving fuel, but not saving 33 people headed into hurricane

- TOTE, El Faro’s owner, strongly disagrees with his testimony

Experienced sailors describe conditions on El Faro.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

- NOAA Search and Rescue Satellites detect El Faro distress beacon, but can’t locate the ship

- Satellite system is now linked together, would be able to locate it today

El Faro hearing focuses on satellite delays

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

- Widow brings husband’s helmet to hearing. It’s the only personal item from crew found

- TOTE’s former crewing manager says she had concerns with Capt. Davidson but didn’t get into specifics

- Says crew members were frustrated with the captain but never filed formal complaints

El Faro hearings: Day 9

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

- Families rope off first three rows, tie black ribbons to 33 chairs in honor of those lost at sea

- Hearing wraps up

El Faro families experience pain, healing

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY