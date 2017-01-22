Elderly couple dies in 3-car crash in Woolwich

(Photo: WCSH)

WOOLWICH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two people are dead and four are suffering serious injuries, including three children, after a crash on Route 1 Saturday night.

The Sagadahoc county Sheriff's Office says three vehicles crashed just after 6 p.m. between the Taste of Maine restaurant and George Wright Road.

A Chevy Tahoe traveling north crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling in the opposite direction. A Ford Explorer, also traveling south, was unable to avoid the crash and struck the Tahoe.

70-year-old Robert S. Martin of Woolwich, who was driving the Santa Fe, died at the scene. His passenger, 76-year-old Carolyn W. Martin of Woolwich, was transported by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she was pronounced dead.

33-year-old Danielle Ward of Rockport was driving the Tahoe with seven minor children in the car. She and three children were transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, but none considered life-threatening.

63-year-old William Kring of Dudley, MA, who was driving the Explorer, and his passenger did not sustain any injuries.

“This was an unfortunate accident that resulted in the death of a local elderly couple," said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry. "Our condolences go out to their family. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.”

The accident remains under investigation and it could be several days before deputies can piece together the actions that caused the accident.

The accident is being investigated by Dep. Brian Carlton. He is being assisted in the reconstruction of the accident by members of the Brunswick Police Department.



