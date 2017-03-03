Elderly man dies in Bridgton apartment fire

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An apartment building fire in Bridgton killed an elderly man Friday night, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

An investigator said the fire at 116 High Street was not suspicious, but as of 11pm Friday they did not know what started the blaze.

"The fire department did everything they could to save the person, but it was beyond their control. And unfortunately we are dealing with a fatality," said Sgt. Joel Davis of the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials said the building did have working smoke alarms, which helped most of the residents escape in time. No one else was hurt.

The residents were still outside the apartment hours after the fire was put out, as fire investigators worked to clear the scene.

As of 11pm on Friday, the identity of the deceased had not been released.

