Elderly man in Wallagrass dies after ATV crashes hauling wood

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WALLAGRASS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An elderly man from Wallagrass is dead after his ATV crashed Monday afternoon.

The Maine Warden Service said Gerard Belanger had been cutting tree length wood on his woodlot with his son, who went looking for his father around 4 p.m. after he never returned from transporting a load to a nearby log pile.

The 92-year-old was hauling a large log down a moderately sloped hill when it appears the weight of the cut tree truck caused the trailer and CAN-AM 500cc to become unstable and crash, wardens said.

Belanger was located by his son and taken by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) in Fort Kent, but died two hours later as a result of his injuries.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV