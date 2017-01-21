Gifford Booth, 73, reported missing Jan. 21, 2017

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An elderly man with dementia was reported missing Saturday afternoon, according to a public safety spokesperson.

York and State Police are searching for Gifford Booth, 73, of York. Police say he left his house in the Cape Neddick, and has been unaccounted for since.

Police say Booth is probably driving a 2009 Silver Kia Sportage with Maine license plate 57096.

Booth is 5'10" with gray hair and hazel eyes. Police say he has trouble speaking, and may slur his words.

If you see Booth, you are asked to call York Police. (207)363-4444.

UPDATE: Gifford Booth returned home in York safe late Saturday night, according to a public safety spokesperson

