Ellsworth appoints new police chief

WLBZ 4:24 PM. EST February 14, 2017

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—Ellsworth has a new police chief and he is a familiar face. City Manager David Cole made the announcement in a press release Tuesday. Cole said, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Moshier as the new Ellsworth Police Chief.

Moshier has been with the Ellsworth Police Department  for 13 years, including eight years as Sergeant and since December, Captain, and most recently Interim Police Chief. Cole said, we are excited to promote from within the department, as Glenn has intimate knowledge of the department, as well as the respect and support from the staff of the EPD. He also has great ideas and enthusiasm for taking the department forward to meet the ever-changing needs of the community. 

Cole says, the appointment is still subject to confirmation from the City Council at the February 24th Special Council meeting.  

