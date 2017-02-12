EMMC celebrates opening of new Penobscot Pavilion. Photo by NEWS CENTER. (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Eastern Maine Medical Center will be closing all of its Medical Group practices Monday due to the storm -- walk-in care is still available at the EMMC Healthcare Mall on Union Street in Bangor.

EMMC's community relations department released a statement that read:

'All outpatient elective surgeries and endoscopy procedures scheduled at Eastern Maine Medical Center for Monday, February 13 have been postponed. All EMMC Medical Group practices will be closed on Monday, including all Family Medicine practices in Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, and Orono, pediatric services on Corporate Drive, EMMC Cancer Care, and all specialty care practices in Bangor'.

It went on to say:

'Patients who have questions about their appointment should call their provider’s office. Walk-In Care at the EMMC Healthcare Mall on Union Street will be open from 8 am to 7 pm on Monday, and EMMC’s Emergency Department on State Street is open around the clock'.

