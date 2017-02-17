Emotional end to final El Faro investigative hearing

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (NEWS CENTER) - The final investigative hearing into the cause of the El Faro tragedy concluded today with a highly emotional ending.

During it, the attorney representing Theresa Davidson read a letter from her, as she listened back home in Maine by phone. She told the other families she shared their pain and thanked the board for all it has put in to the investigation. Michael Davidson of Windham was captain of the ship involved in one of the maritime disasters involving a US flagged ship.

The final hearing wrapped up with a moment of silence, after starting with family members roping off the first three rows and attaching 33 black ribbons to the seats.

As the hearing wound down, the attorney representing the captain’s widow could barely get through a letter she wrote, which highlighted the final words on the Voyage Data Recorder of her husband and a crewman.

“He willingly gave up the opportunity to fight for his own survival because he refused to leave a crew member behind”, Attiorney William Bennett said as he read the letter.

The coast guard captain overseeing the investigation had high praise for Davidson’s final actions.

“In my mind I thought it was heroic for him to stay to the end and try to help his crew”, said Captain Jason Neubauer, Chairman of the Marine Board of Investigation.

Investigators and family members both took away from the hearings that it was no single thing or event that led to the ship sinking. For Robert Green, who lost his son Leshawn Rivera, the Voyage Date Recorder transcripts confirmed that for him.

"And filled in those gaps of what the men were feeling and thinking. It removed a lot of assumptions. I think knowing now that, it was sort of a perfect storm and I hate to use that as a pun”, he said.

Investigators said seeing the family’s dedication to this process, has solidified their resolve to getting them answers. Brain Young of Scarborough is the NTSB lead investigator.

“Seeing you all here, every day, demonstrates your dedication to your loved ones and to each other”, he said.

After the hearing, family members gathered around each other for a final prayer. They said coming together here with each other, investigators, union leaders and company officials, was a big step towards healing.

The US Coast Guard and the NTSB now go their separate ways to begin analyzing the evidence gathered, before releasing their own separate conclusions. No timetable has been given by either agency as to when those will be released.

Copyright 2017 WCSH