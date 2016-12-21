EMT loses everything, community comes to the rescue

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- People who live in and around Monmouth are rallying around a family who lost its home to fire yesterday. The homeowner -- Aaron Chase is a full time EMT at the Winthrop Ambulance Service.

It was a scene Winthrop EMT's will never forget.

The home, of one of their own was completely destroyed.



“Aaron is one of our veteran EMT's here. He's been here a long time and he’s been a faithful member of the service for a number of years,” said Deputy Chief Joshua Wheeler.

News that he and his family were safe, brought a sigh of relief to him. But then it sank in-- The family had lost everything… and just days before Christmas.



“I know they had done some Christmas shopping and unfortunately all those things were lost,” said Wheeler.

Immediately, his team stepped in.



“By the time I cleared the scene and got back to the station, there was somewhere around a dozen people already here, making phone calls, seeking donations and setting up resources to try and help them out as soon as possible,” he said.

From toys to clothing, The Winthrop Ambulance Service became the headquarters for donations.



“It's a terrible thing to happen to him but we're thrilled to be a part of trying to help him recover,” said Winthrop.

Because that's what partners are for, he said.



“It's great for us to step up and show him how much he means to us and be able to prove to him that he is a valuable member of our team,” said Wheeler.

And they can't wait for his return.



“We've already ordered him replacement uniforms to come back and work here with us at the ambulance service,” he said.

Chief Wheeler says there will also be a silent auction and dinner for the family in January. If you would like to help give back, click here.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ