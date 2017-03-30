Enviros go to court to try to save Obama's marine monument

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An environmentalist coalition is intervening in a lawsuit to try to save a marine monument created by President Barack Obama in the ocean off of New England.

Obama created the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in September using the Antiquities Act. The move was unpopular with commercial fishing groups because it restricts access to fishing areas, and a group of them filed a lawsuit challenging its creation earlier this month.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, Conservation Law Foundation, Center for Biological Diversity and Bar Harbor, Maine, naturalist R. Zack Klyver filed a motion to intervene in favor of the monument on Wednesday.

The motion says the nearly 5,000-square-mile monument area has "extraordinary scientific and ecological importance." They cite the rare deep-sea corals and endangered whales in the area.

3/30/2017 10:06:59 AM (GMT -4:00)

