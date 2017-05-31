EPA awards Brownfields Grants to Maine Communities

EPA icon

BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER)—Several Maine communities will receive grants totaling nearly $3 million for brownfield site revitalization and technical assistance, the US Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday.

The 11 Maine communities are among 172 across the country to receive funding.

EPA’s Brownfields grants and assistance to Maine communities were awarded to:

• Our Katahdin LLC for the town of Millinocket ($200.000 for cleanup; $110,000 for technical assistance)

• City of Bangor ($200,000 for site assessment)

• The Eastern Maine Development Corp. for the town of Bucksport ($200,000 for an area-wide planning grant; and $125,000 for technical assistance)

• Southern Maine Professional Development Center in Portland ($600,000 for a revolving loan fund)

• Town of Berwick ($200,000 for cleanup)

• Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments ($200,000 for site assessment)

• City of Hallowell ($300,000 for site assessment)

• The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments ($500,000 for a revolving loan supplement)

• The Maine Department of Environmental Protection ($300,000 for site assessment)



Nationwide, a total of about $56.8 million has been awarded by EPA to fund selected recipients for brownfield site assessments and cleanup. These are initial steps towards redeveloping vacant, unused properties and transforming them to productive reuse that will benefit the community and the local economy.

For More information:

- List of the FY 2017 Applicants Selected for Funding: click here

- EPA’s brownfields program: click here

- EPA’s work on brownfields in New England: click here

© 2017 WLBZ-TV