Epic snow for Sunday River boosting business

NEWRY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Snowboarders and skiers are rejoicing over best snow conditions in years.



At Sunday River and Sugar Loaf the state's largest ski areas, back to back storms dumped more than 48 inches of snow in the past week.



Sunday River says it's the best February in terms of natural snowfall in more than a decade. The white stuff is also helping make up for last season which was hampered by below average snowfall and warm temperatures.



More than 48 inches of snow over the past four days at Sunday River couldn't come at a better time. President's day vacation week is almost here and bookings are running 20 percent higher than the same period last year.



The resort received 24 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours. 23 inches fell during the storm that wrapped up on Monday. That also means one hundred percent of the trails are open including gladed trails.



The snowfall is bringing a nice bump in business just in time for the President Day holiday and school vacation week, which draws skiers from throughout New England. Sales of boarding passes online is also up for this period over last year and the big draw is the epic powder.

We've surpassed any record that we have had for natural snowfall for February at least going back we can for a decade. This is huge for us conditions are amazing, said Darcy Lambert the Communications Director at Sunday River Resort.



The deep base could extend the season which normally ends on May 1st



