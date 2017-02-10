Epic snowball fight in Portsmouth, N.H.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (NEWS CENTER)-- What Started as a Facebook event ended up rallying a few hundred people participating in what the locals are calling an “Epic” snowball fight Thursday afternoon.

Stephanie Delude, who provided the video, says it was organized by a local man who did this once before in 2015. She says it was a lot of fun for everyone involved.

The event, which took part in the Market Square area of town, lasted for about a half hour.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ