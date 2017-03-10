Ex-treasurer gets prison term for stealing from food pantry

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - The former treasurer of a Farmington food pantry has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for stealing more than $300,000 from the organization over more than a decade.



Mary O'Donal pleaded guilty last month to writing herself monthly checks. She was sentenced on Thursday.



Under the plea deal, the 74-year-old Farmington woman agreed to three years of probation and must repay $291,000 to the Care and Share Food Closet.



O'Donal will give the deed to her house to the organization. She and her ill husband can continue living there until they enter a nursing home or die.



O'Donal had been treasurer of the food pantry since the 1970s.



She apologized in a statement, saying she "did a very bad thing," but that she's not a bad person.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/10/2017 6:43:51 AM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2017 WCSH