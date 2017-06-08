Experts say high black fly population is a good thing

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Black flies are out in full force in Maine, though they are a nuisance to us, it actually means a good thing; that the states rivers and streams are clean.

"Because of that we see this large number of black flies every year" Griffin Dill said. Dill is a bug expert at UMaine. "We tend to have a fairly steady population of black flies".

Some people have complained that the black flies are more prominent this year than in the past. Dill said that is not the case and that it really depends on where you live. If you live near a water source you are more likely to see a lot of them. It shows that Maine has cleaned up its water because the flies will only lay eggs in clean water. Dill also said the days of black flies only being around from Mothers Day to Fathers Day is a thing of the past.

"We are lucky enough to encounter black flies throughout the entire summer, not just for that early spring season". Dill said.

There are many home remedies that will help keep the flies away but that none of them are scientifically proven to work. Some of our viewers suggested peppermint and even garlic.

