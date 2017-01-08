WLBZ
Explosions, fire at manufacturing facility in Liberty

Manufacturing fire leads to some explosions in Liberty.

Rachel McCubbin, WLBZ 12:35 AM. EST January 09, 2017

LIBERTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A manufacturing facility went up in flames Sunday night, after combustible chemicals inside the garage exploded, according to the Liberty Fire Chief.

One man was injured, officials say, and was taken to an area hospital.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Fire departments from about a dozen towns responded to the call for assistance.

