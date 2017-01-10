Explosive Detection K-9 Unit at BGR. (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Security is tight at airports around the country in the wake of the deadly attack in Florida. Bomb sniffing dogs and their handlers are just one way security is trying to keep you safe.

About 480,000 people came through Bangor International Airport last year. And to keep all those travelers safe there are multiple layers of security including the bomb sniffing dogs.

Meet Jovic and his handler Officer Jeffrey Small from the Bangor police department. He is a bomb sniffing dog on loan from the Department of Homeland Security. And one of several here at the airport.

They check areas around the airport, including unattended bags and bags the screening process. Jovic is specifically looking for explosives. Both he and his handler have worked together at the airport since 2008.

“He's trained in Lackland for about, I think a few months, and then when they get to their home base, they're acclimated there for a while and then training is on going everyday...Favorite part is just bringing the dog to work, taking him home and the day to day work here at the airport” said Officer Jeffrey Small of the Bangor Police Department.

