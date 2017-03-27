FairPoint, Consolidated shareholders to have to say on merger

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(AP) -- Shareholders from Consolidated Communications and FairPoint Communications are set to vote on the proposed merger.



Consolidated announced in December it was buying FairPoint for $1.5 billion, assuming its debt and offering dividends to stockholders.



Shareholder voting takes place Tuesday at Consolidated in Illinois and FairPoint in North Carolina.



The lion's share of FairPoint's business is in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Public utility commissions in the three northern New England states will be holding hearings in April and May on the merger.

