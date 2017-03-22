Falling through the cracks: Tracking runaway minors

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It is a parent’s worst night—their child disappearing or even running away.

There have been a number of runaway situations in the last few weeks here in Maine, but are officials in the state keeping track?

"I had been trying to get away from them my whole life,” Molly Rickert said.

At just 18 years old, Rickert said she grew up in an unimaginable situation--constantly trying to escape an abusive environment at home.

"Mentally, physically, sexually,” she said. “I had nowhere to go."

She claimed she would just walk for miles starting at the age of 12 until police would pick her up and bring her right back to the place she just wanted out of.

The problem: police do not officially track runaway minor cases specifically. NEWS CENTER checked with several local agencies and found they are often lumped in with all missing persons cases.

"I think we have a greater awareness now than we've ever had of the potential jeopardy that particularly children may be in,” Lt. Brian McDonough with the State Police Major Crimes Unit said.

He said all police agencies in the state are required do an assessment of the home dynamic when returning missing children. If they feel it warrants it, then they call in DHHS.

"[We work] in a coordinated effort with health and human services which has historically worked well,” McDonough said.

Yet still police are not tracking these kids. It is not until they are actually in DHHS custody that any kind of indication is made.

According to DHHS, a total of 179 minors were reported as a "runaway" risk in child protection last year. 61 of them were confirmed risks. But they are the ones with support.



Molly was never one of them.

"I did not know who I was. I didn't think that I was anything,” Rickert said.

She said she was finally able to escape on her own. After couch surfing for years and even forced to have sex for a place to stay, it was not until just a few months ago that she found the Shaw House in Bangor.

The teen shelter is one of only a handful of facilities of its kind in the state.

"We don't consider most of our youth to be runaways we consider them to be thrown away,” Dan Fleming, an outreach worker at Shaw House said

"This was the only one that would take me,” Rickert said.

Now she is working to get back on her feet, has a job and hopes to pursue an education.

Not to be seen as a runaway -- but as a successful person. She just hopes others can get help much sooner.

NEWS CENTER tracked down a law passed back in 2009 repealed an older program for youth in need with the aim of creating a more comprehensive one. Part of that law was for better data collection and analysis.

We could not track down the current state of that program. We reached out to DHHS and have not yet heard back.

