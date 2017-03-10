Falmouth PD: Don't search for big cat

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Falmouth Police confirmed Friday that they received reports of sightings of a large cat in the area of Middle Rd., Ledgewood Rd, and Pleasant Hill within the last week in addition to a report of a dog missing.

Sergeant Frank Soule urged people not to search for the large cat, which Soule believes is likely a bobcat. Soule said that they have not yet confirmed if the missing dog report and the sightings of the big cat are related. He said the dog's owners are not the same people who claimed they saw the cat.

Soule said people should not search for the cat and should not harm the cat in any way.

He said he contact the Maine Warden Service yesterday and is waiting to hear back. He said he plans to "keep them in the loop."

Soule also said it is rare to see what they believe is bobcat in a suburb such as Falmouth.

Multiple people in the Falmouth area reported seeing a big cat.









People in Jackman also reported seeing a big cat recently.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WCSH