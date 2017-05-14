Family continues search for missing boater Stephen Wines

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - After authorities temporarily suspended the search for missing boater Stephen Wines on Saturday afternoon, his family decided it pick it up.

Sierra Toothaker, the fiancée of recovered boater William Wines, and Tasha Cave, the fiancée of still missing Stephen Wines, spoke to NEWS CENTER on Sunday regarding the search.

Marine Patrol and Brunswick Police suspended the search because of the poor weather conditions.

Members of the Wines family say they are determined to find Stephen - whether the outcome is good or bad.

They have rallied about 20 family members with boats and jetskis to patrol the river looking for Stephen.

Stephen Wines, 27, of Bailey Island, had been fishing with his brother Friday night when he fell off the boat. They were near the Bay Bridge Landing. His brother, William, said Stephen had not been feeling well earlier in the day. He says his brother fainted and fell off their small fishing boat - and that he made no noise or screams.

William says he jumped in the water for about 30 minutes and tried to swim his brother to shore, but that he became too heavy.

Police press releases say that neither man seemed to be wearing a life jacket at the time. William - who was transferred to the hospital and later released - said he was wearing a life jacket.

Bonnie Wines, the mother of the two boys, fought through tears as she spoke with NEWS CENTER. "He was feeling faint," she said. "[William] jumped in and tried to hold his head above the water, but he was so heavy and [William] had these big boots on and they were filling with water and pulling him down. And he didn't want to let go of his brother. He said 'Mom, I had his ankle. And I couldn't hold him. I had to let him go.' I just want my son so we can bury him."

Stephen Wines, 27, has a 7-month old daughter and a 10-year-old son. His family says fishing with his brother is one of his favorite activities.

The family is asking that anyone willing to help in the search reach out to Tasha Cave on Facebook.

