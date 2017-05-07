Family Crisis Services 2017 Gala a major fundraising event for agency

Family Crisis Services 4th annual gala (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Family Crisis Services is a Maine-based agency working to end domestic violence in Cumberland County and help victims and families heal. In order to do this, the agency relies on grants and donations, and its biggest fundraising event of the year is coming up on May 11th- The Family Crisis Services 2017 Gala.

The fourth annual gala will be held in Portland at the Westin's Portland Harborview Hotel Grand Ballroom from 6pm-9pm, complete with a live auction, dinner, music, guest speakers and more.

Tickets are still avaiable, or you can make a donation to the cause on the gala website. Money raised will help Family Crisis Services be able to give a better future to victims of domestic violence.

© 2017 WCSH-TV