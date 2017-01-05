LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Attorney General's office announced that from just January to September of 2016, 286 Mainers died of a heroin overdose.

That number is at least 287 now, because of the death of Sarah Cookson, a woman whose family is now determined to make change in her honor.

The Cooksons say that their story shows that the ongoing heroin epidemic affects everyone. They don't want their beloved sister and daughter Sarah to have died in vain.

December 16 was a day that no mother wants to experience. When Ann called her daughter Sarah down for dinner, she was met with silence.

“That's when I found her,” she said. “She was face down. And the syringe was still in her half open palm. She was unresponsive.”

Sarah had overdosed again.

“I tried to turn her over so that I could do CPR or try to give her Narcan, because we did have some in the house,” said Ann. “But I couldn't turn her over. I wasn't strong enough.”

In her life - Sarah Cookson had a love of riding horses, and a desire to help anyone she could.

“It's just been really really difficult for me,” said Sarah’s sister Sherry, fighting tears. “To realize that she is not here anymore.”

Her family says that her downward spiral into depression and eventually substance use disorder started when she was 18...and her favorite place to ride horses closed down.

Ten years later, Sarah was addicted to heroin.

In the fall of 2016, after her boyfriend died of an overdose, she moved into her parents' home.

Her mother found her after an overdose in November of 2016.

“I had a very frank conversation with her the next day,” recalled her mother Ann. “I told her, ‘Sarah I don't want to find you dead. Don't do this to me.’”

Ann decided it was time to get serious about finding Sarah professional help.

“She said she was researching on her own and she wanted to do this her way and make a choice she was comfortable with.”

She began researching, but struggled to find places with beds available right away. “They couldn’t see her until January,” said Ann.

January would be too late for Sarah.

“She had a beautiful smile,” said her mother. “She was warm, had a loving heart. She was kind.”

An animal lover, passionate about helping others - leaving her family behind, confused and unsure of what to do.

But Sherry and Ann say they need to advocate in Sarah's honor.

That starts, they say, with begging legislators for help.

“We are the ones voting for you, we are the ones you work for,” said Sherry. “And the people we love are dying.”

End the stigma surrounding substance use disorder, educate other families, make treatment more available, and hopefully save lives – these are Ann and Sherry's goals in honor of a sister, daughter, and aunt who they miss every second.

“The last words she said to me was ‘I'll be right back,’” said Sherry. “Well I'm still waiting. I'll always be waiting.”

Sarah's sister Sherry has a big goal to honor her sister - she hopes to connect with people to open a recovery center in her sister's name.

She says it would be paired with a barn of horses to incorporate riding and animal therapy with recovery treatment.

