BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The search for Paul Francis II is still underway, but dwindling according to family and friends of Francis.

Francis has been missing since December 2.

“We’re at just over a month,” Robert Kerns said. He spearheaded the independent search since the beginning.

Despite a number of volunteers rallying behind them, Kerns said they have hit a wall partly because police are not talking to them.

"It's actually doing more harm to the family than not to not hear something,” he said.

Francis or "June Bug" is among dozens of people still missing in the state—some dating as far back as 1971.

"The cases that are unsolved you still carry them with you,” Retired Bangor Detective Ed Thorne said.

Thorne reflected on the case of Sharon Smith who went missing in Bangor in 1980.

Smith’s daughter Mandy Clark says it took her going to police ten years later to get them to look. That is when she met Detective Thorne.

"She didn't even have a photo of her mother so I gave her a photo of her mother,” Thorne said.

"That was my mom and I look at her picture and don't even know who she is and that's not fair," Clark said.

Clark, now with a son of her own who may never meet his grandmother, said she still holds out hope.

"I don’t want to give up. They shouldn't give up either,” she said.

Even Thorne admits the case fell through the cracks, buts says they have not given up either.

"The detectives don't give up on them. If something new comes in they follow up on it,” he said.

A search of Hermon property for Smith’s body in June proved that in the case despite it turning up empty.

For all of the people with relatives missing across the state, including Francis' family Clark has words of reassurance.

"It gets easier I guess, but you never forget. Every day you think about it. Every day I think about how life would be different if my mom was here,” Clark said.

Whether it is 33 days or 36 years, the friends of Francis are still looking for that closure.

"Good bad or ugly we need to know what happened to him. He's got a 2 year old son who doesn't have a father and I'm not leaving until I know what happened to him,” Kerns said.

