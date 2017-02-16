Family fun at the Bangor Downtown Winter Festival this weekend

This Saturday downtown Bangor will host it's first Winter Festival in West Market Square. It's a family friendly event that will be going on all day long. There will be food tasting's from local restaurants and games for everyone to try, including a corn hole competition. Plus there will be a special appearance from the Penobscot theater singers. And Paddy Murphy's will have their own ice bar for adults to indulge in. There will even be a fire pit available to help keep everyone warm. The businesses behind the festival say they are excited to kick the event off for the first time this weekend.

