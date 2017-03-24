Family in need of an 'Echo of Hope' as son rejects heart transplant; home lost to mold

Ari Schultz

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Erica Schultz originally from Wells, where her parents still live, is facing the battle of a lifetime as her oldest son struggles to accept his recent heart transplant.

Mike and Erica Shultz now live in Massachusetts with their three children. Five-year-old Ari's battle began before he was even born.

At his 18 week ultrasound, Ari was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis and evolving hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Ari has had about 20 surgeries since then.

Ari spent more than 200 days at Boston Children's Hospital, waiting for a heart transplant after suffering from congestive heart failure,.

Then finally, it happened: Ari's new heart started beating in his chest on March 3.

On Tuesday, however, Ari took a turn for the worse.

His parents posted this update on Ari's Facebook page:

"On March 22, Ari went into cardiac arrest. He was given CPR for 30 minutes then placed on life support."

"At the time and as of now his new heart was not beating. Doctors are evaluating options and seeing what's possible from here. Mike was with Ari the whole time, holding his hand and talking to him."

Just days before, the Schultz's made a rare visit to their home where they mushrooms growing on their walls. Later investigation showed the house was infested with black mold.

It's so dangerous that a contractor said the house needed to be torn down.

The Schultz family says their insurance will pay to remove the mold, but not fix the issue.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Ari through his battle, and now also support the Schultz family's effort to rebuild their home.

The community in Wells, Kennebunk and Sanford, where Erica's family still lives, is rallying around the family.

The "Ari "Danger" Schultz: Heart for Home Benefit Pancake Breakfast" will happen next month in Wells.



Ari's History:

According to the Schultz family, Ari Was the first person ever to undergo two successful heart surgeries before he was born. He has had three of his four heart valves replaced in three major open heart surgeries.

Ari is only the fifth person in the world to receive the experimental Melody valve in his mitral position.

"Ari Danger Schultz", a Facebook page set up by the family, shows the world everything he has been through. His father also has been chronicling the families journey on a blog, Echo of Hope.



