Family of 1952 hunting victim weighs in on old incident

Milo, (NEWS CENTER) -- It was dangerous to hunt in Maine in 1952. Nineteen people were fatally shot during the hunting season.

One of them was an 18-year old boy named Gerald Caron of Howland. He was cutting wood with his father Alphonse when suddenly, shots rang out.

"He had his axe in his hand like this and got shot through the chest," said his 94-year old brother Wilfred.

The Carons gathered at a family home in Winslow. to tell the family side of the incident, which occurred almost 65 years ago.

Gerald was the youngest child and his parents moved to Greater Waterville after the accident.

NEWS CENTER reported on this story last fall. It told how such ballplayers as Page, Gil Hodges, Whitey Ford, Kenny Raffensberger and a half dozen others came to Milo to hunt each fall.

The community rolled out the red carpet. Each year a Sportsmen's Banquet was held. Dignitaries attended including the Governor and Senators. Ironically, Page spoke about hunter safety the night before the accident.

Page and Bragg paid $400 fines for taking a life while hunting. The family sued Page and Bragg. Bragg drowned the next spring and Page settled for $1200.

The family was devastated by the tragedy. They take solace in the fact that because of Gerald's death caused the government to take his brother Hubert out of the front lines in Korea.

Gerald's original burial site wasn't recorded by the town of West Enfield. He was reinterred and now lies next to his parents at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville.

