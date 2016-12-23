Family of Casco hit-and-run victim: 'Stop avoiding the truth'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The family of a woman who was killed in what police called a hit-and-run in Casco on Sunday released a statement Friday saying they do not believe the man arrested for their family member's death.

Police say Lorna Nugent was hit and killed by Jeffrey Smith on Route 302 in Casco when she was walking along the road.

Smith claimed that he thought he hit a deer, which is why he left the scene. He is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death.

Nugent's family said in a statement Friday:

"Our family is suffering the worst pain anyone can imagine. Mr. Smith, you say you thought you hit a deer. We don't believe you. Your attempts to shift blame are shameful. Stop avoiding the truth. With your actions and your words you took a mother, aunt, sister, daughter, grandmother, cousin, and niece, and now you are trying to take her voice. We won't let that happen. We will speak for her and we will fight for justice.”

In court documents -- detectives investigating the case say Smith and some friends were at a home on Route 11 drinking and taking the prescription drug Ritalin before the crash.

Detectives spoke with 48-year-old Karen Kelly, who told them she and Smith left the home together to go to the store. Kelly told detectives she believed Smith was actually looking for a place to have sex with her.

Detectives state the pair rode to three locations. During that time, Kelly told detectives that she performed oral sex on Smith as he drove. It was when the couple was headed back to the house that Smith hit something in the road. The impact shattered the windshield of the Volkswagen Passat. "Drivers always have a duty to stop and when a driver sees this in their windshield, they must stop," said Nugent family attorney Michael Bigos. According to the police report, Smith said "Oh [expletive], he's dead." Kelly said Smith told her he had hit a deer, but then said repeatedly that he had to get rid of the car -- which belonged to his girlfriend. Nugent's family says they do not believe Smith's claims that he hit a deer. "The family doesn't believe Jeffrey Smith, but they have great faith in law enforcement and the district attorney's office to do a full and fair investigation to learn really what happened," said Bigos. "She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandparent, and daughter and she won't be spending Christmas with her family. The only thing worse than losing a loved one would be losing the truth. It hurts. It hurts more than the initial loss of their mother." Smith's family says they want Nugent's family and friends to know their son is remorseful and prepared to take responsibility for what happened.

