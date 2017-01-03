Tractor-trailer slams into Farmington home

(Photo: Dallas Hartung)

FARMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A tractor-trailer slammed into a Farmington house Tuesday night, ripping through the side of the home.

No one was hurt, but the driver and a passenger were both taken to area hospitals.

Neighbors who heard the crash described hearing a loud rumble. They rushed outside and saw the driver climbing out and had to help the passenger — he was seen talking when he left the scene.

Homeowners said the curve is dangerous. One neighbor told NEWS CENTER that similar instances have happened within the past few years.

Firefighters had the residents leave their home as they removed the truck.

Farmington's deputy fire chief said the tractor trailer was carrying bottled water, en route to Miami, Florida.

The crash happened around 6:45 on Route 4 in Franklin County as temperatures began to dip and icy road conditions were forecast as part of the first STORM CENTER alert for 2017.

Crash investigators have yet to reveal whether the crash was weather-related.

Route 4, also known as Fairbanks Road, has since reopened.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2016 WCSH