HOLDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A 69-year-old Holden woman died as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident on Rt. 1A in Holden Thursday.

The accident happened just before noon near the I-395 ramp and the Dysart's Travel Stop.

The road was closed down for over an hour and a half while the reconstructed the accident.

Police have not identified the woman.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ