SIDNEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Maine Warden Service is warning riders to slow down following the fourth snowmobile-related death this year.

A 32-year-old man died overnight when his snowmobile crashed on a Messalonskee lake.

It is the second death on the lake in just two weeks.

Jeffrey Fisher and his friend were riding on the lake when the pair became separated shortly after midnight Wednesday.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Fisher struck the shoreline and was thrown into the rocks.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other snowmobile that was not in the crash still sat in the yard of the of Fisher’s waterfront home Wednesday.

Fisher was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but wardens say speed was a factor.

“One thing we absolutely need to stress and we've been doing this since the beginning is that people are typically driving too fast in these scenarios where they're either getting seriously hurt or killed, and people need to keep that in mind,’ Cpl. John MacDonald told NEWS CENTER Wednesday.

MacDonald said speed is often the cause of these kinds of accidents.

He said they urge riders to travel at a speed that gives enough time to react in an emergency, always stay alert for obstacle and wear a helmet.

Fisher’s family and friends were too upset to talk Wednesday, but say he was engaged and lived on the lake with his fiancée. They said his death has come as an absolute shock.

